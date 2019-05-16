Government approves 2019-2023 Action Plan
YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 2019-2023 Action Plan.
During today’s Cabinet session, some of the ministers presented proposals to make technical changes in the Action Plan.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan proposed to provide a week for correcting the technical issues.
“All presented proposals are acceptable. I suggest giving a week for summing up the final editorial works, because there are neither debating nor content-related issues, these are just technical issues”, he said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
