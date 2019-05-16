Artsakh’s parliamentary delegation visits Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Artsakh led by Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan on May 16 visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of heroes fallen in the liberation fight, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by a group of MPs of the Parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan