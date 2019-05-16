Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case resumes

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials over the 2008 March 1 case resumed on May 16.

In line with this, demonstrations continue outside the courthouse. On one side are Kocharyan’s supporters, while on the other side are protesters, but today their number is less compared yesterday. Police forces control the situation.

The court hearing will continue examining whether the detention of the 2nd President of Armenia is justified or not.

It is expected that President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President of Artsakh Arkadi Ghukasyan may appear in court today. They presented personal guarantees to the court for the release of Kocharyan, and the judge said their presence in court is mandatory in order to discuss their guarantee letter.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” during 2008 March 1-2 events and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former chief of staff of the Presidential administration Armen Gevorgyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan