Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

President of Artsakh signs decree on 2019 summer draft and demobilization


STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on 2019 summer draft and demobilization to be held in July, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration