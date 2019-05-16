US blacklists Chinese giant Huawei, affiliated companies

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The US Commerce Department decided to include the Chinese telecom giant Huawei and 70 affiliates to the black list over alleged threat to national security, reports TASS.

This move will “prevent American technology from being used by foreign owned entities in ways that potentially undermine US national security or foreign policy interests”, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

The department said it has a reason to conclude that Huawei is “engaged in activities that are contrary to US national security or foreign policy interest”. It accused Huawei of providing banned financial services to Iran bypassing US sanctions and also attempts to obstruct justice during the investigation into these violations.

On May 15, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring emergency to protect US information and telecommunications technology from external threats. The order will empower the US commerce secretary after consultations with heads of other federal agencies to block transactions deemed as a threat to national security.