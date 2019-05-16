LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-05-19

LONDON, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.72% to $1832.00, copper price down by 0.61% to $6032.00, lead price down by 0.28% to $1798.00, nickel price up by 1.19% to $11910.00, tin price up by 1.81% to $19700.00, zinc price up by 0.42% to $2609.00, molybdenum price down by 0.24% to $27117.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.