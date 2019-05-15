Garo Paylan files complaint over Armenian 13-year-old boy’s forced conversion to Islam

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan has filed a complaint to the radio and television council regarding the forced conversion of the Armenian 13-year-old boy to Islam live on air in Turkey, Paylan’s Office told Armenpress.

On May 11 Turkish theologian Nihat Hatipoğlu in his religious program hosted an Armenian child without the permission of his family and converted him to Islam.

Garo Paylan said the boy’s mother didn’t know that her child is participating in that TV program. Paylan said by this action the UN Human rights declaration has been violated which is also signed by Turkey.

