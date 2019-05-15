Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend gala concert of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan attended the gala concert of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue at Beijing National Olympic Stadium. President of China Xi Jinping, Presidents of Singapore, Greece and Sri Lanka, and the King of Cambodia were also present. Xi Jinping delivered opening remarks and warmly greeted the present.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the representatives of some dozens of countries performed during the gala concert, presenting their national cultures. Armenia state dance ensemble “Barekamutyun” (“Friendship”) also performed during the gala concert.

The number of the participants of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue is over 2 thousand from 47 countries. The goal of the conference is strengthening the links between Asian countries.

