Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend gala concert of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue


YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan attended the gala concert of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue at Beijing National Olympic Stadium. President of China Xi Jinping, Presidents of Singapore, Greece and Sri Lanka, and the King of Cambodia were also present. Xi Jinping delivered opening remarks and warmly greeted the present.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the representatives of some dozens of countries performed during the gala concert, presenting their national cultures.  Armenia state dance ensemble “Barekamutyun” (“Friendship”) also performed during the gala concert.

The number of the participants of Conference on Asian Civilization Dialogue is over 2 thousand from 47 countries. The goal of the conference is strengthening the links between Asian countries.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan   




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration