"Travelinsights" innovative touristic tool presented at the headquarters of the BSEC Organization

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the meeting of the BSEC Working Group on cooperation in tourism held at the headquarters of the BSEC Organization on May 15, the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the Organization delivered a presentation on "Travelinsights" innovative tool recently developed in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Travelinsights.ai is an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help improve the Armenia’s emerging tourism industry by gathering real-time perceptions of services and popular sites to bring evidence into policy-making. It is the world’s first AI-powered touristic tool. Travelinsights.ai uses complex algorithms to detect, collect and analyze all the online reviews about Armenia. This way, it identifies the sources of tourist satisfaction and dissatisfaction during their stay in Armenia. With the help of this tool, the Government can understand the tourist perception of Armenia as a touristic destination and develop an effective marketing strategy.

At the end of the presentation Sahak Sargsyan, the Permanent Representative of Armenia to BSEC, responded to questions raised by representatives of BSEC member states and UNWTO stating that apart from the policy-makers Travelinsights.ai is also an aid platform for businesses (e.g. restaurants, hotels, museums, tour operators, and transportation companies), who want to keep their finger on the pulse of hospitality industry and create top-notch services for the returning and potential tourists. Travelinsights.ai is an artificial intelligence tool developed by the Armenia National SDG Innovation Lab, which as a center envisions mainstreaming the culture of innovation and experimentation in policy making for sustainable development.