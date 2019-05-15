Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-05-19

YEREVAN, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.33 drams to 480.52 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.05 drams to 538.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 7.41 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.44 drams to 619.97 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 29.51 drams to 20059.08 drams. Silver price is up by 1.31 drams to 227.95 drams. Platinum price is down by 55.47 drams to 13239.86 drams.