Asian Stocks - 15-05-19

TOKYO, 15 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.58% to 21188.56 points, Japanese TOPIX up by 0.60% to 1544.15 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite up by 1.91% to 2938.68 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.52% to 28268.71 points.