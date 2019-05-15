Ambassador Lynne Tracy announces US commitment to support Armenia’s democratic and economic reforms

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States has a firm commitment to support Armenia’s democratic reforms agenda and economic developments, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters.

“Since 1992 the United States has provided financial aid worth nearly 2 billion USD to Armenia aimed at supporting the country’s independence and sovereignty. We will continue investing in Armenia, and the agreements, which were signed in the context of the Armenian-American dialogue, also prove this”, the Ambassador said.

Mrs. Tracy said the United States continues examining and considering sectors in Armenia where their support could be felt.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan