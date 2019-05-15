Armenia’s healthcare ministry urges citizens to follow certain rules while taking medicines of personal use to Egypt

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry of Armenia informs the citizens who are departing for Egypt that they need to follow some rules set by the Egyptian government for taking drugs for personal use with them, the ministry told Armenpress.

The entry of drugs, psychotropic drugs and their precursors are strictly banned in Egypt, but for certain medicines permission is required: complete primary packaging is mandatory and the composition of the medicine should be clearly visible.

While entering the country each medicine of personal use is checked by the Egyptian customs officers.

At the same time, most of the currently used medicines are available in Egypt’s pharmacies and hospitals.

Here is the list of medicines banned in Egypt:

