Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Russian parliamentarians in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held a meeting on May 15th with a delegation of the Defense and Security Committee of the Federation Council (lower house) of the Russian Parliament. The delegation was led by Deputy Chair of the committee Sergei Arenin.

During the meeting “the high level of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary ties was emphasized”, the defense ministry said in a news release.

A broad circle of directions of bilateral cooperation was discussed and ideas were exchanged about international and regional security affairs.

