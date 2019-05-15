Armenian, Artsakh Parliaments further intensify discussions on NK issue

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Members of Parliament of Armenia and Artsakh further intensify the cooperation and the discussions over the Artsakh conflict in the context of the parliamentary diplomacy.

Speakers of Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh Ararat Mirzoyan and Ashot Ghulyan on May 15 summed up the results of the first session of the Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary cooperation commission at a meeting with reporters in Yerevan.

“We have specifically selected the agenda issue, the topic of intensifying the parliamentary diplomacy and the discussions of the Karabakh conflict in the context of parliamentary diplomacy, as well as today’s situation. And the lawmakers of the two parliaments had a chance to present their views. I consider this very useful because we have started a new process with the Parliament of Armenia, this is the new beginning of the great path”, Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said.

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan assessed the discussions as very interesting. He considered the topic of discussion of special importance. “Now our parliamentarians have a more concrete vision on what they must put an emphasis during various international bilateral and multilateral contacts. I think these discussions must continue”, he said.

During the session the lawmakers have also outlined the issues of future discussions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan