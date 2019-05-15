Vladimir Posner to personally attend Yerevan presentation of 1990 Parting With Illusions

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. French-born Russian-American journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Posner will personally visit Yerevan, Armenia for the presentation of the Armenian-language version of his Parting With Illusions.

Posner originally wrote the book in English in 1990. It was published in the United States and received considerable attention, remaining in the New York Times bestseller list for 12 weeks. It was published by Atlantic Monthly Press with the subtitle “The extraordinary life and controversial views of the Soviet Union's leading commentator”.

Oraqle Publishing House Director Ruben Ishkanyan told ARMENPRESS the presentation will take place May 23 in the Red Hall of the Moscow Cinema Theater in Yerevan. Oraqle is responsible for the translation of the book.

Ishkanyan said Posner will interact with the audience from stage.

Parting with Illusions was translated to Russian only 18 years later since it was published.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan