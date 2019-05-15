WDSF World Championship Ten Dance U21 to be held in Armenia first time ever

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will for the first time host the U21 WDSF (World DanceSport Federation) World Championship Ten Dance. The championship will take place on May 18th at the Pharaoh Restaurant in Yerevan.

Up to 200 dancing partners are expected to arrive to Armenia from more than 30 countries.

Armenia will be represented by more than 20 dancers, according to Armenian Dancesport Federation CEO Suren Mkhitaryan. He admitted that Armenian dancers are facing a tough competition. “The competitors from abroad have really high level. World Champion Armen Tsaturyan, representing Russia, will also be in Armenia,” he said.

Among numerous sponsoring organizations, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has also provided assistance – 15,000,000 drams.

