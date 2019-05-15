Armenian PM’s spouse visits Beijing Cancer Hospital

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charity foundations, on May 15 visited the Beijing Cancer Hospital (Peking University Cancer Hospital) on the sidelines of the visit in China, her Office told Armenpress.

Mrs. Hakobyan introduced the City of Smile foundation’s activity and programs. “100 cases of children’s cancer are registered in Armenia annually. The City of Smile foundation covers the treatment and nutrition costs of the patients. But we have greater programs. Our goal is to create a regional center for fighting cancer in Armenia”, the Armenian PM’s spouse said.

“Armenia is a friendly country and has centuries-old historical relations with China, and we are confident that we can closely cooperate in the fight against cancer”, General Secretary of the China Anti-Cancer Association Ying Wang said.

During the meeting the sides discussed the future cooperation directions and opportunities.

Beijing Cancer Hospital is one of the famous large special hospitals in the field of cancer research and treatment in China. The hospital advocates the cooperation of multiple disciplines, integrate medical sources of all departments, and has established different cooperation groups for mono-disease including breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, and liver cancer, providing normalized and individualized combined treatment for the patients.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan