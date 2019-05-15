Court hearing on Kocharyan’s case begins

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials over the 2008 March 1 case has kicked off today.

In line with this, demonstrations continue outside the courthouse. Police forces control the situation. On one side are Kocharyan’s supporters, while on the other side are protesters.

The court hearing will continue examining whether the detention of the 2nd President of Armenia is justified or not.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” during 2008 March 1-2 events and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan, former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Yuri Khachaturov and former chief of staff of the Presidential administration Armen Gevorgyan.

