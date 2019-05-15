Pashinyan congratulates Armenians on International Day of Families

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Armenian people on the occasion of International Day Of Families, which is celebrated today, on May 15th.

“Dear countrymen, I congratulate us all on Family Day.

I wish health, happiness and welfare to your families.

We love you all, we are proud of you all and we bow before you all,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

Pashinyan also posted a selfie with his wife and children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan