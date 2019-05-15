Speakers of Parliaments of Armenia and Artsakh hold private meeting in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the delegation of the Parliament of Artsakh to Armenia has kicked off, the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

During the visit Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan held a private meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the delegation’s visit and highlighted the need to hold a session of the Armenia-Artsakh inter-parliamentary cooperation commission in Yerevan.

“The activity of the commission is specifically important in the whole context of relations between the Armenian republics”, Mirzoyan said.

The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh thanked for the warm welcome and reaffirmed the unique role of the parliamentary relations within the frames of the Armenia-Artsakh ties, the vivid evidence of this are the recent visits of Armenia’s parliamentary forces to Artsakh.

“Each mutual visit intensifies both the practical and friendly relations and serves a base for finding effective solutions to the issues of pan-Armenian agenda. All preconditions exist for raising the relations with the Parliament of Armenia to a qualitatively new level, and I am confident that we will ensure this with a joint potential, through directing the existing resources to a constructive direction and upgrading the tools of the parliamentary diplomacy”, Ashot Ghulyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan