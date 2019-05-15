Armenian villager arrested after police uncover mini-arsenal in home

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. A 55-year-old local of the Geghanist village of Ararat Province is under arrest after police found multiple weapons and explosives stored in the suspect’s home.

Police said they acted upon intelligence reports and searched the suspect’s home on May 14th.

Officers confiscated an AK assault rifle, different types of single barrel shotguns, three hand grenades, 800 grams of explosive materials, more than 90 various-caliber ammunition, full magazines and other weaponry. The guns were sent for ballistic expertise.

Police said the AK rifle had the serial number covered in paint.

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan