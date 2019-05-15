Chinese PM highlights further development of bilateral economic ties with Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang on the sidelines of his working visit in Beijing, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Chinese PM welcomed Pashinyan’s visit and expressed confidence that it will contribute to the further development and strengthening of the Armenian-Chinese relations. “We can closely cooperate in different areas, given the commonalities of our two countries. A firm political base exists for that”, Li Keqiang said.

In his turn the Armenian PM thanked for the warm welcome and stated: “I am very happy for this meeting. The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations is very important for us. It is a very important initiative. The opening ceremony of the Conference took place which was very impressive. This Conference is a good opportunity to discuss the future cooperation issues. I am very happy for this opportunity and the meeting with you. Armenia and China have common interests. I think this visit will contribute to working over the projects where the interests of Armenia and China are presented”.

Pashinyan attached importance to the cooperation in the fields of industry, transportation and IT.

The Chinese PM also highlighted the further development of bilateral economic ties, stating that the approaches of the Chinese side are in accordance with the sectoral priorities mentioned by the Armenian PM.

The officials also discussed issues on expanding and deepening the partnership in trade turnover, industry, transportation, IT and agriculture sectors. They also discussed the cooperation in the construction project of North-South highway and other infrastructure projects. The Chinese PM said China is ready to be engaged in these projects.

