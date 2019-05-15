Chief Architect of Yerevan hopes to launch construction works of new subway station in early 2020

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The projects on building a new subway station and ropeway in Yerevan are in process. Talks are underway with the construction companies, Chief Architect of Yerevan Artur Meschyan told reporters today.

He expressed hope that the designing works of the new subway station in the Ajapnyak district will be completed by January and the construction works will launch in early 2020.

“In general, metro is quite a complex system with its technology, and we are working with different specialists to clarify all nuances that are linked with this project”, he said.

Commenting on the construction of the ropeway from Nor Nork to downtown, the Chief Architect of the city said it will facilitate the transportation collapse. “I think this project will solve many problems”, he said, adding that currently they are dealing more with diplomacy, than architecture.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan