Armenia, EU have quite serious and rich bilateral agenda: FM Mnatsakanyan sums up Brussels visit

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, by cooperating with the European Union at the bilateral level, has quite a serious and rich agenda. The Eastern Partnership has been and remains a very important platform where Armenia supplements what is being done at the bilateral level, Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said, summing up the results of the High Level Conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership in Brussels.

“And in this regard we are satisfied with the results. We gathered to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership, and in fact I think quite a successful event took place, we have summed up the actions taken during these ten years, as well as the cooperation, we had a chance to outline what will take place for the next stage. The delegations of the six partners of Eastern Partnership held quite interesting and important discussions, assessing all challenges and approaches. In this sense I think it was quite a successful process, a successful event”, the Armenian FM said.

The FM highlighted the approach of diversified cooperation, and stated that Armenia as well builds its policy based on its interests. “What assessments now we can give for the next stage, we are guided first of all by our interests. Currently we had an opportunity to really have one important agreement with the EU where the volume of expanding the partnership is quite great”, the FM said. “At the same time we have an opportunity today to work in the market worth 200 million and use its advantages. And if till now we managed to combine that, therefore, we should try to continue”, he added.

