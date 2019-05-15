Putin, Pompeo discuss possibility of organizing meeting between Russian, US leaders at G20 summit

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the possibility of organizing a meeting between the Russian and US leaders at the G20 summit, and Moscow is now expecting new concrete proposals, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, TASS reported.

“They also touched upon the issue of organizing a possible meeting between the Russian president and the US president, in particular on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan in June”, he said.

Ushakov noted that there was no breakthrough at the talks between the Russian President and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, but the United States showed its constructive approach.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Sochi on May 14 where he held talks with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and later met with President Putin.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan