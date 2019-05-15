Armenian PM meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing

BEIJING, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang on the sidelines of his working visit in Beijing, Armenpress correspondent reports from the scene.

From the Armenian side the meeting was attended by minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan, PM’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan, PM’s assistant Hrachya Tashchyan and PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan.

The Armenian PM thanked for the warm welcome and stated that the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss cooperation issues and future programs.

“I am very happy for this meeting. The Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations is very important for us. It is a very important initiative. The opening ceremony of the Conference took place which was very impressive. This Conference is a good opportunity to discuss the future cooperation issues. I am very happy for this opportunity and the meeting with you. Armenia and China have common interests. I think this visit will contribute to working over the projects where the interests of Armenia and China are presented”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in China on a working visit to participate in the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan