LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-05-19

LONDON, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.03% to $1801.00, copper price down by 1.26% to $6069.00, lead price down by 1.80% to $1803.00, nickel price down by 1.30% to $11770.00, tin price up by 0.10% to $19350.00, zinc price down by 1.22% to $2598.00, molybdenum price down by 0.40% to $27183.00, cobalt price stood at $34750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.