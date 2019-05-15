Eurovision 2019 1st Semi-Final results announced: 10 countries qualify for Grand Final

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. The results of the first Semi-Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest have been announced. The first Semi-Final was held at Expo Tel Aviv in Israel on May 14.

Ten countries – Greece, Belarus, Serbia, Cyprus, Estonia, Czech Republic, Australia, Iceland, San Marino and Slovenia, have qualified for the Grand Final.

Seven countries - Montenegro, Finland, Poland, Hungary, Belgium, Georgia, Portugal - didn't make it through from the first Semi-Final.

Armenia’s Srbuk will perform in the 2nd Semi-Final which will take place on May 16.

The ten finalists will participate in the Grand Final on May 18 alongside the ten countries who will qualify in the second Semi-Final this Thursday and the 6 pre-qualified countries, the ‘Big Five’ and host country Israel.

