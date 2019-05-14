Court obliges Ashot Grigoryan to refute defamatory information about EEC Board Chairman Tigran Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The court of the 1st instance of Yerevan has made a verdict obliging EU-Asia Business Finance Center Holding’s President Ashot Grigoryan to publicly refute the information over former Prime Minister of Armenia, Eurasian Economic Commission Chairperson Tigran Sargsyan which has been assessed as defamatory. ARMENPRESS reports the court has demanded the refutation to be published in a number of media outlets.

The court has also decided to fine Ashot Grigoryan by 1 million AMD as a compensation for defamation.

Ashot Grigoryan has made a number of announcements over Nairit Plant which the court has assessed as defamation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan