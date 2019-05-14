Garo Paylan plans to file complaint over religious conversion of 13 year-old child, assessing it child exploitation

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of Turkish parliament of Armenian origin Garo Paylan plans to file a complaint against Turkish broadcaster Nihat Hatipoğlu, ARMENPRESS reports Paylan wrote on his Facebook page, referring to the religious conversion of 13 year-old Armenian boy Artur on a live broadcast.

“I have met with the mother of Artur, exploited by Nihat Hatipoğlu. She informed that her son appeared in that program without her permission”, Paylan wrote, adding that tomorrow he will file an official complaint to Supreme Council for Radio and Television and Prosecution against this program that exploits children.

During the program Nihat Hatipoğlu had announced that he has the permission of Artur’s mother, but the mother, Alina Yengibaryan, informed that her son converted to Islam without her knowledge.

The family moved to Turkey 13 years ago. According to the mother, her son and her family are Christian.

