NSS Armenia reveals the one standing behind false terror threat alert  

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia has discovered the person who earlier today made an alert call about a bomb threat at the Government of Armenia. The alert was false.

The NSS Armenia informs that the person standing behind the call is currently detained at Nubarashen correctional facility for robbery and documents forgery. As a result of the searches conducted at the correctional facility a WiFi device and 5 cell phones were discovered, including the one from which the call was made.

Materials are being prepared in the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of false terrorist attack alert.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan