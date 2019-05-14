Syrian-Armenian community will continue enjoying state support – President Assad receives Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Presidential Palace. The meeting lasted over an hour and issues referring to the current situation of Syria and the Armenian community in the country were discussed.

President Assad particularly urged the Syrian-Armenians who left the country due to harsh conditions, to return and restore their homes and factories, assuring that the Syrian-Armenian community will continue enjoying the state support, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servicd eof the Great House of Cilicia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan