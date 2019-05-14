Court hearing Kocharyan’s case to continue on May 15

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The trial of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials in the March 1 case has been postponed because of the end of the working day.

ARMENPRESS reports the trial on examining whether the detention of Kocharyan is justified or no will continue on May 15 at 13:30.

At the end of the trial 2nd President of Armenia Kocharyan thanked his supporters, saying that they can already go.

The March 1 case refers to the 2008 post-presidential election unrest in Yerevan when eight protesters and two security officers were killed in clashes during large demonstrations against alleged vote rigging. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at that time. He is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to interfere and disperse the protests.

Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan was seated on the prosecution’s side in court.

Kocharyan’s youngest son Levon was seated in the fully-packed gallery.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan