Armenian Ambassador meets with UAE minister of culture and knowledge development

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mher Mkrtumyan met with UAE minister of culture and knowledge development Noura Al Kaabi, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the development of future cultural cooperation between Armenia and the UAE were discussed.

Both officials attached importance to the mutual visits of professional delegations and cultural groups, as well as holding joint events.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan






