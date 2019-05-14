Armenian PM attends Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations gala dinner in Beijing

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the gala dinner of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The dinner was served on behalf of President of China Xi Jinping.

Presidents of Singapore, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Greece and Uzbekistan have taken part in the event.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the inauguration of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in the morning of May 15th. He will deliver remarks at the event, the PM’s office said.

