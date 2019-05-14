Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Governmental building bomb threat was fake, authorities confirm


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The bomb threat targeting the 3rd Governmental Building in Yerevan was fake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told ARMENPRESS.

The bomb threat was received at 14:18.

“No explosive device was found upon searching the area”, the ministry said in a news release.

