Secretary Pompeo, Russia’s Lavrov hold talks in Sochi

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov have launched the talks in Sochi, RIA Novosti reported.

This is their second meeting and Pompeo’s first visit to Russia as a US Secretary of State.

The Russian FM will hold full-format talks with the Secretary of State.

Pompeo is also expected to be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

