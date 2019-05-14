Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Armenian defense ministry’s delegation departs for Belarus


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by the chair of the Military Industry Committee of the defense ministry has departed for Belarus on May 14.

The delegation will take part in the 9th International Exhibition of Arms Military Machinery MILEX 2019 in Minsk, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

