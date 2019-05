Armenian FM delivers remarks at Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary panel

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan delivered remarks in Brussels at the "Looking Forward - Future of #EaP - Towards Stronger Economies, Governance, Connectivity and Societies" panel dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership, foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

On May 13, Mnatsakanyan participated at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial Meeting, and then on May 14th at the Eastern Partnership High Level Conference.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan