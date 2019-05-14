UPDATED: URGENT: Governmental building evacuated amid bomb threat

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Staffers of the 3rd Governmental Headquarters in Yerevan have been evacuated as authorities received a bomb threat, Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Edmon Zargaryan told ARMENPRESS.

The building houses the Healthcare Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Territorial Administration and Development Ministry, the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry and the Nature Protection Ministry.

He said they received the bomb threat at 14:18. Multiple emergency response units and police officers have been dispatched to the scene.

The threat is currently being validated as bomb squads are searching the area.

UPDATES:

16:31 - Authorities say the bomb threat was false.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan