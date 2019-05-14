Pashinyan, Xi Jinping meet in Beijing

BEIJING, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Pashinyan thanked for the invitation to participate at the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations. “This is a good opportunity to meet with you and discuss prospects. Our two peoples represent ancient civilizations. Armenian manuscripts describe ties between the two peoples as early as in the 5th century. These ties were of commercial, humanitarian and political nature. Constructive and productive relations with China are very important for us,” Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan’s delegation at the meeting included Minister of Transportation, Communication and IT Hakob Arshakyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan, PM’s chief adviser Arsen Gasparyan, PM’s aide Hrachya Tashchyan, PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan.

The Chinese side included Huang Kunming, Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China, Chinese FM Wang Yi, Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong and other officials.

