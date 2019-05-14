HHK Vice President meets with Speaker of Parliament at own request

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) Armen Ashotyan has met Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirozyan to discuss “a number of issues of Armenia’s foreign policy and parliamentary diplomacy”.

Ashotyan said on Facebook that he himself requested for the meeting to take place.

Ashotyan, a former Minister of Education and Science and a former lawmaker, said he was happy about how the meeting proceeded.

“The meeting was not confidential. Confidential meetings don’t take place in parliament, at least several dozens of people see it. Today’s leak proves this,” he said, referring to earlier unconfirmed media reports that he has met with the Speaker.

“Regardless of political differences, there are issues of state and national significance concerning which my “rank slides” not only allow me to discuss with the incumbent government topical issues for the country, but also oblige me to continue serving my country,” Ashotyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan