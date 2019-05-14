Pompeo highlights need to find a way forward in relations with Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is a need to find a way forward in relations with Russia, as he himself wrote on Twitter ahead of his visit to Sochi, TASS reports.

“My meetings in Russia will highlight a number of important topics. On some issues we may agree, on others we may disagree, but when it’s in our national interests, it is our responsibility to find a way forward”, the tweet reads.

Mike Pomepo will visit Sochi on May 14 where he will meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan