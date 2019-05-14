Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Pompeo highlights need to find a way forward in relations with Russia


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is a need to find a way forward in relations with Russia, as he himself wrote on Twitter ahead of his visit to Sochi, TASS reports.

“My meetings in Russia will highlight a number of important topics. On some issues we may agree, on others we may disagree, but when it’s in our national interests, it is our responsibility to find a way forward”, the tweet reads.

Mike Pomepo will visit Sochi on May 14 where he will meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

