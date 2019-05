Armenian FM takes part in High Level conference dedicated to Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is taking part in the High Level conference in Brussels dedicated to the 10th anniversary of EU’s Eastern Partnership, Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participates in the High Level conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership. The minister will deliver remarks during the second session”, Naghdalyan said.

FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Brussels on a working visit. On May 13 the foreign minister participated in the ministerial meeting in Brussels dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Eastern Partnership.

Meetings with a number of counterparts are also scheduled.

Mnatsakanyan will also take part in the discussion titled “10th Anniversary of Eastern Partnership: The Opinion of Civil Society”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan