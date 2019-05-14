Kocharyan’s peremptory challenge against presiding judge denied

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court has denied ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s peremptory challenge against presiding Judge David Grigoryan during the second day of the March 1 case trial. Kocharyan’s defense filed the motion yesterday when Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan entered the courtroom through the judge’s chambers. They claimed it caused suspicions. They also claimed the judge couldn't have managed to review the entire case to deliver a judgement regarding bail.

The March 1 case refers to the 2008 post-presidential election unrest in Yerevan when eight protesters and two security officers were killed in clashes during large demonstrations against alleged vote rigging. Kocharyan was the outgoing president at that time. He is accused in unlawfully ordering the military to interfere and disperse the protests.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan