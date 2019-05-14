Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in China

BEIJING, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived to China on a working visit, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Beijing. Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan is accompanying him during the trip.

Pashinyan is expected to meet with President of China Xi Jinping.

The Armenian Prime Minister will also meet with State Council President (Prime Minister) Li Keqiang to discuss the development of the Armenian-Chinese relations.

The Armenian PM will attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, at which he will deliver a speech. On the margins of the Conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan will attend a gala concert at the National Olympic Stadium in Beijing. “Barekamutyun,” the Armenian State Dance Ensemble, will perform during the concert.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan