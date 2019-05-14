Armenian child killed in Syria rocket attack

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. On May 12 terrorist groups have launched rocket attacks to the city of Scalbiyah in the north-west of the Syrian Hama province, Aleppo-based Armenian Gandzasar weekly said on Facebook, citing SANA.

4 children have been killed, dozens were injured in the attacks.

An Armenian young girl, Jessica Harut-Semerjian, is among the children killed in the attack.

On May 13 the terrorists again shelled the city as a result of which 1 person has been killed, 5 others were wounded.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan