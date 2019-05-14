Armenian child killed in Syria rocket attack
YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. On May 12 terrorist groups have launched rocket attacks to the city of Scalbiyah in the north-west of the Syrian Hama province, Aleppo-based Armenian Gandzasar weekly said on Facebook, citing SANA.
4 children have been killed, dozens were injured in the attacks.
An Armenian young girl, Jessica Harut-Semerjian, is among the children killed in the attack.
On May 13 the terrorists again shelled the city as a result of which 1 person has been killed, 5 others were wounded.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:05 Armenian FM takes part in High Level conference dedicated to Eastern Partnership’s 10th anniversary
- 12:50 Pianist Valentina Babor: “Armenians are very musical and soulful nation”
- 12:44 Kocharyan’s peremptory challenge against presiding judge denied
- 12:28 OSCE conducts monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 12:24 Armenian child killed in Syria rocket attack
- 12:22 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrives in China
- 12:01 Opposing demonstrations underway outside courthouse ahead of ex-President Robert Kocharyan trial
- 11:25 Armenia participates in wine festival in Hague
- 11:24 Armenian President to participate in annual Economic Forum in Kazakhstan
- 11:23 Armenia starts building numerous football fields in unprecedented sports promotion campaign
- 10:52 Delegation of Artsakh Parliament arrives in Yerevan on working visit
- 10:05 Armenian PM holds brief meeting with Azerbaijani President in Brussels
- 09:45 Armenian PM attends official dinner on Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary in Brussels
- 08:49 European Stocks - 13-05-19
- 08:28 US stocks down - 13-05-19
- 08:27 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-05-19
- 08:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 13-05-19
- 08:26 Oil Prices Down - 13-05-19
- 05.13-20:41 MEP Frank Engel hopes there will be no more major violence in Nagorno Karabakh
- 05.13-20:10 PM Pashinyan’s delegation arrives in Brussels
- 05.13-19:46 Group of Friendship with Artsakh at the Flemish Parliament of Belgium issues statement on the occasion of 25th anniversary of ceasefire agreement
- 05.13-19:29 Friendship Circle of Belgium with Artsakh highlights full participation of Artsakh in conflict settlement talks
- 05.13-19:11 Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders may have non-formal meeting in Luxembourg, says spox
- 05.13-18:45 Prime Minister of Luxembourg gladly responds to invitation to participate in IT forum in Armenia
- 05.13-18:36 President of parliament signs decision on holding hearings on transitional justice
- 05.13-17:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-05-19
- 05.13-17:56 Asian Stocks - 13-05-19
- 05.13-17:50 PM Pashinyan meets with Speaker and members of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
- 05.13-17:40 Over 25,000 square meters of territory cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria
- 05.13-17:32 Kocharyan seeks presiding judge’s disqualification
- 05.13-16:37 Pashinyan to meet Xi Jinping, deliver speech at Beijing Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations
- 05.13-16:04 Armenian PM meets with members of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg
- 05.13-15:41 Number of tourists visiting Armenia increases 5.2% in first quarter of 2019
- 05.13-15:30 PM Nikol Pashinyan meets Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel
- 05.13-15:24 Pashinyan guarantees free opposition activities in Armenia
14:44, 05.08.2019
Viewed 24897 times Armenia to become world’s first country to switch government fleet to solely electric cars
18:58, 05.07.2019
Viewed 2236 times NSS Armenia exposes case of espionage for Azerbaijan
12:15, 05.10.2019
Viewed 2085 times Yerevan inaugurates stunning new park in downtown
15:16, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1730 times “We stand with you in commemoration, we stand with you for Armenia’s future” – Macron tells Sarkissian in heartfelt letter
14:42, 05.10.2019
Viewed 1609 times Azerbaijan confirms security guarantees to UEFA for Mkhitaryan visit in Europa League finale