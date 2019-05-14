Armenia starts building numerous football fields in unprecedented sports promotion campaign

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) is launching a “large-scale and unprecedented” construction project of football fields in provinces of the country to promote the sports.

FFA President Arthur Vanetsyan’s aide Zohrap Yeganyan told ARMENPRESS the first phase of the construction will commence in the coming days.

The 40/20 size football fields will be constructed in more than 25 communities across the Ararat, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik provinces.

The federation will cover the construction spending and will donate the pitches to the communities.

Yeganyan said the program will enable to have nearly 500 football fields in Armenia in 2020, and most of the pitches will be in rural communities, to make the sports accessible.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan