Armenian PM holds brief meeting with Azerbaijani President in Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a brief meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, where both leaders are taking part in events devoted to the 10th anniversary of EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative, TASS reports.

“We briefly spoke with Mr Aliyev at dinner. It was a general discussion of the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh”, the Armenian PM told reporters.

Commenting on the possibility of another meeting in the future, PM Pashinyan said there are no concrete plans yet in this regard.

“I am confident that the negotiation process will continue, and it is very important now to return Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiation table. It’s impossible to achieve the settlement of this conflict without Karabakh”, Pashinyan added.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Brussels on a working visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan